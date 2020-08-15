Five arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Dublin

An estimated €70,000 was seized by gardaí.

Five arrests have been made in Dublin following garda ‘Operation Thor’.

On Friday, and sum of ash, estimated to be in the region of €70,000 was seized following a search of a premises in Rathcoole.

The men, three aged in their 20s and 30s, and two juveniles were arrested by gardaí on suspicion of money laundering. from the National Drug and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Garda Air Support Unit.

The seizure was part of ongoing investigations being carried out by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The five suspects are being held at Ballyfermot and Clondalkin Garda Stations and the investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Commissioner, John O’Driscoll, who has responsibility for tackling organised and serious crime and for coordinating operational activities relating to Operation Thor, said:

“Through Operation Thor, we continue to target organised crime groups that are suspected to engage burglaries. The five arrests made and the associated seizure of cash arises from the proactive targeting of these organised groups.”