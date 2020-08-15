Gardaí investigating after woman dies in Dublin house fire

The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade. File photo

A woman has died in a house fire in Dublin.

The incident took place at an address on Stannaway Avenue in Crumlin on Friday night.

At about 9pm, gardaí and fire services were called to the scene. The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and a woman was discovered inside the house.

The woman, who was in her fifties, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigating gardaí have preserved the scene as they work to find out the cause of the fire. The results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Crumlin Garda station.