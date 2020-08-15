  • Home >
  • Gardaí investigating viral TikTok showing woman being pushed into Royal Canal

Saturday, August 15, 2020

The video has since been deleted from TikTok.

Gardaí are investigating an incident during which a women was pushed into the Royal Canal near Ashtown in Dublin.

A video emerged on social media of the woman being pushed by a group of young people after she told them not to be racially discriminatory.

The woman who was pushed into the canal, Xuedan (Shirley) Xiong, said she is now afraid to leave the house alone, according to The Irish Times.

The video was posted to the video sharing platform TikTok on Friday but was then shared on other social media platforms.

The TikTok post and the associated accounts have since been deleted.

Gardaí confirmed they are looking into reports of the racially motivated incident and subsequent video.

