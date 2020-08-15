Biggest increase since May as 200 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The number of people who have contracted the virus is now 27,191.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Department of Health, but 200 additional cases of Covdi-19 have been confirmed.

To date, 1,774 people have died from the virus in the Republic while the number of confirmed cases now stands at 27,191.

Today’s cases were recorded across 18 counties, with 56 in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, 8 in Limerick, 6 Laois, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath.

The remaining 20 cases were recorded in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

Earlier this week, Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people surpassed that of the UK for the first time, increasing to 16.9. The UK has since passed Ireland out again, despite the Irish figure rising to 18.1.

[table]

[row]

[column]

Ireland

[/column]

[column]18.1[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]

UK

[/column]

[column]19.8[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Spain[/column]

[column]115.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Italy[/column]

[column]8.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]France[/column]

[column]36.2[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Greece[/column]

[column]20.1[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Portugal[/column]

[column]26.4[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Malta[/column]

[column]88.3[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Poland[/column]

[column]25.4[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Sweden[/column]

[column]37.8[/column]

[/row]

[/table]

Of the 200 cases, 68% were under the age of 45, 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 25 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said; “This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May. We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country.

“This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days. This virus is still out there and has not gone away. COVID-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread.

“I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”