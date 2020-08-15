Learner driver caught driving at 172 kph in Cork

Saturday, August 15, 2020

The car was seized under the Clancy Amendment Act.

Gardaí in Cork have stopped a car travelling more than 70 km over the speed limit.

The driver was caught driving at 172 kph in a 100 kph zone.

The driver of the car was found to be driving unaccompanied on a provisional licence and the car had no valid tax.

A subsequent drug test also found that the driver had cocaine in their system.

The car was seized by gardaí under the Clancy Amendment Act, which came into affect at the end of 2018, allowing for the seizure of cars which have been found to be driven by unaccompanied learner drivers.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Biggest increase since May as 200 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Saturday, 15/08/20 - 6:20pm

Gardaí investigating viral TikTok showing woman being pushed into Royal Canal

Saturday, 15/08/20 - 5:30pm

Dublin Fire Brigade called to wildfire in Killiney

Saturday, 15/08/20 - 3:20pm