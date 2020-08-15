Learner driver caught driving at 172 kph in Cork

The car was seized under the Clancy Amendment Act.

Gardaí in Cork have stopped a car travelling more than 70 km over the speed limit.

The driver was caught driving at 172 kph in a 100 kph zone.

The driver of the car was found to be driving unaccompanied on a provisional licence and the car had no valid tax.

A subsequent drug test also found that the driver had cocaine in their system.

The car was seized by gardaí under the Clancy Amendment Act, which came into affect at the end of 2018, allowing for the seizure of cars which have been found to be driven by unaccompanied learner drivers.