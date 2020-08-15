Minister launches grassland farmer of year competition

By Suzanne Pender

THE Grassland Farmer of the Year competition for 2020 was officially launched this week by the minister for agriculture Dara Calleary.

This competition will recognise and acknowledge those farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation in a sustainable manner.

The objective of the competition is to promote excellence in grassland management among all livestock farmers, dairy, beef and sheep producers.

The competition is being run as part of the Teagasc Grass10 grassland campaign. The focus of Grass 10 is on encouraging grassland farmers to grow and utilise more grass in the animal’s diet.

The aim is to help farmers utilise ten tonnes grass dry matter per hectare, per annum, with ten grazings per paddock, per year.

The Grassland Farmer of the Year competition is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Teagasc, Allied Irish Bank, FBD Insurance, Grassland Agro and Irish Farmers Journal.

The competition has seven categories, with an overall prize fund of €30,000. Enterprise awards include dairy, sheep, beef suckling and non-suckling categories. Other categories include disadvantaged land winner, sustainable farming winner and a young farmer (U30 years) category winner.

The young farmer category can include entrants who are farm managers or are farming in a collaborative arrangement.

Entry forms are available on https://www.teagasc.ie/crops/grassland/grass10/grassland-farmer-of-the-year-2020/ and from local Teagasc advisory offices, from [email protected] or by phoning 025 42457.

Completed application forms should be submitted on or before Monday 31 August.