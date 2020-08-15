New scheme for creation of native woodland on public land

By Elizabeth Lee

THE minister for agriculture, food and the marine Dara Calleary and minister of state with responsibility for forestry at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine senator Pippa Hackett launched a new scheme to fund the creation of new native woodland on public lands.

This scheme meets one of the main biodiversity commitments in the Programme for Government and will be funded by the minister’s department, which will cover the cost of establishing such forests on suitable land in public ownership.

The scheme is aimed at all public bodies, including government departments, higher education authorities and local authorities.

Minister Calleary stated: ‘‘Public bodies that engage in this new initiative will be making a strong statement to their customers, industry partners and to the public in general that they are contributing in a meaningful way to meeting environmental targets. My department looks forward to engaging with and supporting them in the design and creation of these woodlands.’’

The scheme was approved by government at the end of last month and will commence with a landbank analysis by all public bodies to assess whether they have land suitable for planting.

Minister Hackett said: “Native woodlands are an important part of Ireland’s natural heritage, history and culture and are unique in terms of their biodiversity and habitat creation. This scheme demonstrates this government’s commitment to improving biodiversity, while also putting in place permanent woodland that will capture carbon, can protect water and will add to our landscapes for many years into the future.”