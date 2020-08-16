Recent deaths in County Carlow

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly, of 23 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, died Saturday 15 August, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 49 years.

Beloved husband of Teresa, and much loved father of Thomas, Erin and Jake and cherished son of John Joe and the late Patty Kelly. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, father, brothers John and Kevin, sisters Irene, Kathryn and Alison, mother-in-law Tess O’Rourke, Thomas’ partner Andrea, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website, using the link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 11am on Tuesday morning.

Eamon Fitzpatrick

Eamon Fitzpatrick, Monaughrim, Clonegal, Carlow passed away on Friday 14 August.

Husband of Anita, father of Roger, Robert and Marie. Brother of Oliver and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday.