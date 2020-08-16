Breda was a spiritual woman who had a great interest in hurling

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday 17 July, surrounded by her loving family, of Breda Kealy, Ballyglisheen, Borris, Co Carlow. Breda had only been admitted to hospital on the day before her death.

Breda enjoyed very good health until the middle of 2019, and from then until February 2020 she spent time in and out of hospital. Since February, she has been cared for at home by her loving husband Pat.

She was born into a farming background on 3 March 1938, third-youngest in a family of nine children of the late Mikey and Bridie (née Bolger) Morrissey, Ballycrinnigan, St Mullins.

On 1 July this year, Breda and her husband Pat celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at their Ballyglisheen home. Breda greatly enjoyed the night, despite being somewhat weak, and it proved to be a really happy family occasion.

After her school days, Breda spent her working life in the employment of Murphy’s of Graignamanagh, major employers in the Kilkenny/Carlow border town at the time.

She married farmer Pat Kealy on 1 July 1970 in St Moling’s Church, Glynn, where they resided under the shadow of the Blackstairs Mountain in Ballyglisheen, Borris for the next 50 years in a close-knit community among her great neighbours and friends. They raised a family of six children – three boys, three girls.

Apart from being involved in the local church choir, Breda was also a member of Ballymurphy Women’s Association in its infancy and an active member of Ballyglisheen National School parents’ group during her children’s time there.

A spiritual woman, Breda attended Mass every Saturday evening in St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy. In the last few months, Breda had enjoyed the live streaming of Mass every Sunday from Borris parish church by Fr Rory Nolan and the odd tune or two at the end of Mass. Once Breda reached her mid-sixties, she participated in a number of Borris parish pilgrimages with her beloved sister Mary Fogarty to Poland, Rome and Lourdes, with Medugorje being her favourite religious destination. Breda was forever grateful to Fr John O’Brien for organising and encouraging her participation in the trips, not taking no for answer!

It was no great surprise that Breda was an avid GAA follower throughout her life.

Breda was a member of the famed Morrissey hurling family of St Mullins and she took great pride in the hurling achievements of her six brothers, five of them being part of the great St Mullins team that dominated the Carlow hurling championship between 1949 and 1954, when six successive titles were claimed by the southern ‘saints’. Moling, the youngest of the Morrissey brothers, was an outstanding hurler for club and Carlow during the 1960s, winning numerous SHC medals with St Mullins and Carlow, and also Dublin and Laois SHC titles.

Breda’s brother Mick Morrissey was the most famous of the Morrissey hurling clan. Having played his early hurling with St Mullins, and then Geraldine O’Hanrahans in New Ross where he worked, he went on to play on the great All-Ireland-winning Wexford teams in 1955, ’56 and 1960 while also winning two National Leagues with Wexford in the late 1950s.

Over the past three decades or so, Breda was somewhat torn between two adjoining clubs. Although she was a native of St Mullins, she went to live in the heartland of Mount Leinster Rangers – her son Christy, a former Carlow senior hurler, along with brothers Michael and Patrick played for Rangers, are current club mentors and continue to have a strong presence for the wearers of the black and red. Breda’s daughter Siobhán is married to former Kilkenny senior hurler Pat O’Neill.

Her grandchildren have maintained her strong interest in sport, whether GAA, camogie or athletics, and have gone on to wear their club and county colours, following in the footsteps of the previous generations, of which she was very proud. The last GAA match that Breda attended was the All-Ireland colleges final in Tullamore in March 2019 to see her grandson Padraic play for St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny.

It was a great loss to Breda when the Covid-19 crisis caused the abandonment of all GAA games from mid-March. She loved to listen to the KCLR commentaries on the Carlow hurling and football championships as well as Wexford and Kilkenny GAA matches on the various local radio stations, with often two or three matches blaring out at same time.

Following her private wake at her home, Breda’s remains were removed to St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy on Monday 20 July, where her funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Rory Nolan, PP, Borris.

The readings at Mass were by Marie Kealy (daughter-in-law) and Bridget Treacy (niece), while the Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Marie Power (niece), Lauryn Kealy, Meighan Fitzpatrick, Leila Ryan, Maeve O’Neill (grandchildren) and Agnes Kealy (daughter-in-law).

Following Mass, Breda was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery with Fr Rory reciting the final prayers at the graveside. A large crowd had gathered in the churchyard to bid a final farewell to a greatly-liked member of the local community.

She is survived by her husband Pat, sons Christy, Michael and Patrick, daughters Siobhán O’Neill (Gowran, Co Kilkenny), Bridget Fitzpatrick (Carlow) and Estella Ryan (Dublin), sister Mary Fogarty (Foulkstown, Kilkenny), brother Moling Morrissey (Mountmellick, Co Laois), her cherished 18 grandchildren, sons-in-law Pat O’Neill, Tommy Fitzpatrick and Pearse Ryan, daughters-in-law Michelle (Mitchell), Marie (Dalton) and Agnes (Whelan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours and friends.

Breda was predeceased by her brothers Jimmy, Ned, John, Pat, Luke and Mick.

May Breda rest in peace.