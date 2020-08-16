Carlow Covid-19 figure rises again

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow now stands at 204. It is an increase of four from the previous figure. It is an increase of 19 in the last seven days. Yesterday, Carlow surpassed Laois in incidences of Covid-19 per 100,000 in population over the last week. Only Kildare and Offaly have a higher rate.

The Nationalist will look at the locations of recent cases in Carlow in this week’s paper.

Nationally, 66 further cases were reported.

Of the cases notified today:

34 are men / 29 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

12 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

3 cases have been identified as community transmission

The remainder of these cases are still under investigation

21 in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wicklow.

Thankfully, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There have been a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools.

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that Covid-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”