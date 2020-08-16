Covid-19: 66 new cases confirmed, no additional deaths

New quarantine restrictions came into effect in the UK and Northern Ireland yesterday. Image: PA

An additional 66 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total to 27,257.

This is an improvement of Saturday’s figures when 200 cases were confirmed, the highest daily increase since May.

No additional death have been reported to the Department of Health, leaving the death toll from the virus at 1,774.

Kildare once again recorded the highest number of cases, with 21, while Dublin had 16 and Limerick had six. The remaining cases were recorded in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wicklow.

Sixty-seven per cent of cases were under the age of 45, 12 coming from confirmed outbreaks or contact with a confirmed case and 3 were identified as community transmission. The sources of the remaining cases are still under investigation.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools.”

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.”

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that COVID-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Dr Glynn to discuss the increasing number of daily confirmed cases in the country.

Mr Martin said the he was deeply concerned with the upsurge in cases.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate has now reached 22.1, once again surpassing the UK’s rate of 18.6.

Testing in meat plants was increased this week following a number of outbreaks in factories, which was a contributing factor in the decision to reimpose lockdown measures in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

On Saturday, Kildare recorded the highest number of cases, with 81, followed by Dublin with 56 cases.

Although the three midlands counties were singled-out for an increase in the number of clusters in the area, a map on the Department of Health website, showing all clusters in the country, shows outbreaks of the virus are being noted nationwide.

In the North, 27 additional cases of the virus were confirmed today, while no new Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

The total number of positive cases in Northern Ireland is 6,391.

Earlier this week, quarantine rules changed in the North as more countries were added to the UK’s quarantine list.

The new restrictions came into effect at 4am yesterday, meaning travellers from France, the Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, the Turks & Caicos Islands, and Aruba are required to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving into Northern Ireland or other parts of the UK.