Heritage week looks at nature, history and traditions

By Elizabeth Lee

HERITAGE week takes place until Thursday and this year a new approach had to be taken in light of the Coronavirus.

Rather than inviting communities to host heritage week events, the Heritage Council invited communities around the country to undertake projects that explore a topic associated with this year’s theme Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage.

The new approach was designed to promote the sharing of experience and knowledge. Projects comprised researching an aspect of heritage on your doorstep, sharing or re-learning a heritage skill or exploring an aspect of Ireland’s educational heritage.

Carlow Co Council, which coordinates and facilitates the projects and events, was delighted with the reaction it got when they put the call out to the public.

Among the projects were Borris lacemakers launched an online leaflet; the local library service set up a time capsule project to encourage both children and adults to create memorabilia about the great Covid lockdown and pandemic; Carlow Sports Partnership took a look at nature; and a group in Myshall looked at education throughout the ages.

One enthusiast launched an old Irish script on You Tube, a historian looked at Grange and there was also a video made about a deserted medieval settlement in Castlemore, Carlow.

These projects will be featured on the heritage week website this week. In addition, for water heritage day on today, Sunday 16 August, there was complementary boat trips on the Barrow and also a walk along the Barrow with environmental educator Molly Aylesbury.