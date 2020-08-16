Mary was a devoted family woman who loved gardening

By Charlie Keegan

MARY Byrne, ‘Mountview Lodge’, Hollymount, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at Carlow’s Sacred Heart Hospital on Tuesday 7 July, was the former Mary Cunningham and a native of Milltown Malbay, Co Clare.

Mary suffered from dementia during the later years of her life and was minded at home in Hollymount with wonderful care and attention by her beloved husband Laurence up to two years ago, when it became necessary that she receive full-time residential care. Laurence paid glowing tribute to the outstanding manner in which Mary was cared for in the Sacred Heart over her final two years.

Mary emigrated to London as a young woman, where she worked in the confectionery trade with a company called Cadby Hall in Hammersmith. She met Laurence Byrne from Whitehills, Grangecon, Co Wicklow at a dance in an Irish ballroom – The Garryowen in Hammersmith. Mary and Laurence were introduced by a female friend of Mary’s.

When romance blossomed, Mary and Laurence, who was studying engineering in London, went dancing seven nights a week. They married in the English capital on 1 September 1956.

In time, Mary’s older sister Margaret, who worked with her in Cadby Hall, went to work and live in New York. Mary stayed put in London, no doubt influenced by her romance with Laurence.

On the day after their wedding, they returned to Ireland, residing with Laurence’s family in Grangecon. Before leaving for England, Laurence was a jockey on The Curragh with trainer Hubert Moore Hartigan. When he came home to live in Grangecon, he went back to ‘the sport of kings’, working in the yard of the famous Paddy ‘Darkie’ Prendergast, schooling horses for him.

But after six months Laurence and Mary were on the move again, returning to England, where Laurence was employed with William Wadsworth, an electrical mechanical engineering company in Manchester.

Around 1964, the Byrnes returned to Ireland, where Laurence started his own business, the National Lift Company, which involved the manufacture and installation of elevators. The enterprise was based in Dublin, where the couple then resided.

In 1998, Laurence sold the firm to Otis Lift Company, came to Hollymount and built a lovely home, where he and Mary lived out their lives in great happiness until illness struck, eventually forcing Mary’s hospitalisation.

Laurence and Mary celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in September 2007 with a gathering of family, friends and neighbours in Powerscourt Demesne, Co Wicklow, while in 2017 they celebrated their diamond anniversary in a similar manner in Cork.

Mary will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and neighbour who loved tending to the Byrne garden, in which she took great pride.

Mary reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow before removal to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Thursday morning, 9 July, where Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin celebrated her funeral Mass. Following Mass, there was a private cremation ceremony in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Mary is deeply mourned by husband Laurence, children Anita Corfe (Wexford), Margaret Gill (Hollymount, Carlow) and Michael (Avoca, Co Wicklow), by her adored grandchildren Kerrie, Jonathan, Max, Rachel, Lorcan, Shaun and Daniel, by her siblings Margaret Flaherty (New York), Irene Cunningham (Ennis, Co Clare), Michael Cunningham (Sale, Manchester), Teresa O’Shea (New York), Joan Cunningham (Ennis) and the late John Cunningham (Dunnsallagh, Milltown Malbay) and Vincent (Melbourne, Australia), by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, good neighbours and her circle of friends.