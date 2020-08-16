New president of chartered surveyors hails from Bunclody

By Elizabeth Lee

THE new president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland is Micheál Mahon, a chartered quantity surveyor living in Bunclody,

At his inauguration in the Burlington Hotel last week, Micheál said the country needs a sustainable construction and property industry if progress is to be made in addressing the housing crisis and our infrastructural deficit.

He told the SCSI’s AGM that the country had to break with the failed ‘boom and bust’ cycle of the past.

As a keen sportsman, it was no surprise that Micheál made several references to the importance of teamwork and volunteerism in his acceptance speech.

Reference was made to the Dublin footballers, the All Blacks and even the Kilkenny hurlers as leading exponents of the teamwork ethic. He is also actively involved with his local GAA club in Bunclody and has been a member of the Wexford county board management committee.

Micheál is married to Trudy and they have four children aged between eight and 17. He is a member of the board of management of FCJ Bunclody secondary school – he’s a former student – and is a former director of Wexford Chamber of Commerce.

He studied quantity surveying at WIT and Technological University Dublin, formerly Bolton Street, and has post-graduate qualifications in project management from Trinity College Dublin.

He described the society – which has 5,000 members – as the independent voice of the property and construction sector and said it was ideally placed to make a real contribution in addressing the housing crisis.

Recently Micheál, who is also chairman of the Construction Industry Council, presented the findings of the SCSI’s Real Cost of New Housing Delivery Report 2020, which found that the cost of delivery of a new three-bed-semi house in the greater Dublin area has increased by €41,000 to €371,000 over the last four years.

He said that if the government was serious about tackling the housing crisis and building the 30,000 to 35,000 homes which are required, it needs to tackle the significant increases which have occurred in housing delivery costs as a matter of urgency.

The AGM, which was held in the Burlington Hotel to facilitate social distancing for those attending in person, was mainly an online event.

He is founder and MD of MGM Partnership, a leading chartered quantity surveying and chartered project management practice with offices headquartered in Wexford. The company was established in 2009.