What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Sinead & Niall Amond wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage/store at Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

Suzanne & James Kearney wish to construct a new bungalow styled dwelling house at Raheenkillane, Ballon.

Bunclody

EEW Ltd wish to construct a two-storey, part three-storey accommodation building recessed into the landscape comprising of 30 en-suite bedrooms, reception area and

lounge facility at Carrickduff, Bunclody.

Kildavin

Breda Fagan wishes to construct extensions to the existing dwelling at Lackabeg

Kildavin.

St Mullins

Natalie & Alan King wish to construct a two and a half storey extension and one storey sunroom at Knockduff House, St Mullins.

William Doyle wishes to develop a sheep shed Ballyknockcrumpin

Drummin.

Nurney

Shane Clarke & Kimberley Whelan wish to construct a bungalow dwelling, domestic garage at Augha, Nurney.

Old Leighlin

Philip Kavanagh wishes to extend an existing domestic shed at Windemere,

Bannagagole, Old Leighlin.

Tinnahinch

Joseph Dempsey & Martin McCormick wishes for permission and retention for development at Hillview, Knockeen. The development will consist of the renovation and extension of an existing derelict cottage for use as holiday accommodation.

Retention is also required for a mobile home for use as a home office at Hillview, Knockeen.

Tullow

Ger Rooney wishes to demolish part of dwelling house and permission to construct extension to side and rear at Roscat, Tullow.