What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Bagenalstown
Sinead & Niall Amond wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage/store at Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown.
Ballon
Suzanne & James Kearney wish to construct a new bungalow styled dwelling house at Raheenkillane, Ballon.
Bunclody
EEW Ltd wish to construct a two-storey, part three-storey accommodation building recessed into the landscape comprising of 30 en-suite bedrooms, reception area and
lounge facility at Carrickduff, Bunclody.
Kildavin
Breda Fagan wishes to construct extensions to the existing dwelling at Lackabeg
Kildavin.
St Mullins
Natalie & Alan King wish to construct a two and a half storey extension and one storey sunroom at Knockduff House, St Mullins.
William Doyle wishes to develop a sheep shed Ballyknockcrumpin
Drummin.
Nurney
Shane Clarke & Kimberley Whelan wish to construct a bungalow dwelling, domestic garage at Augha, Nurney.
Old Leighlin
Philip Kavanagh wishes to extend an existing domestic shed at Windemere,
Bannagagole, Old Leighlin.
Tinnahinch
Joseph Dempsey & Martin McCormick wishes for permission and retention for development at Hillview, Knockeen. The development will consist of the renovation and extension of an existing derelict cottage for use as holiday accommodation.
Retention is also required for a mobile home for use as a home office at Hillview, Knockeen.
Tullow
Ger Rooney wishes to demolish part of dwelling house and permission to construct extension to side and rear at Roscat, Tullow.