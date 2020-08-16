Winning €7.3m Lotto ticket bought in Co Galway

Sunday, August 16, 2020

The name of the store that sold the ticket will be revealed in coming days

The winning ticket which scooped a jackpot of over €7 million in Saturday night’s Lotto draw was sold in Co Galway.

The National Lottery said it will reveal the name of the store which sold the winning ticket in coming days.

“With a jackpot win of this magnitude, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this €7.3 million win sink in,” it said.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 18, 36, 40 and 42 while the bonus number was 16.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ireland’s Covid-19 rate per 100,000 now higher than UK and Germany

Sunday, 16/08/20 - 12:30pm

Learner driver caught driving at 172 kph in Cork

Saturday, 15/08/20 - 8:50pm

Biggest increase since May as 200 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Saturday, 15/08/20 - 6:20pm