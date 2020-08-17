Burglaries in Tullow

Monday, August 17, 2020

By Elizabeth Lee

 

GARDAI in Tullow are investigating a break-in at a house in The Beeches, Dublin Road, Tullow. The incident occurred some time between 7.30am on Friday and 4.15pm on Sunday. The homeowner returned home to find a window at the rear of the house had been broken, but nothing was taken.

They are also looking at a burglary at a house in Butlersgrange, Tullow on Sunday. The incident occurred between 4.30-6.15pm while the homeowner was out of the house. A rear window was smashed, the house was ransacked and interior doors were damaged.

Contact gardaí in Tullow with information on 059 9151222.

