Deaths in Co Carlow

Peggy Morris

Margaret (Peggy) Morris, (née Nealon Kildimo, Co Limerick), Ballon, Co Carlow and late of Heatherfield Court, Carlow. Peacefully on Monday 17 August in the loving care of the management and staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Peggy was the beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and much loved mother of Anne, Eamonn, Kieran, Bernadette, Deirdre, Fidelma and Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, tomorrow, Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take at Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon cemetery.