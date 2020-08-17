Further Covid-19 cases identified at Tipperary mushroom plant

Close to 30 cases of Covid-19 have been established at a mushroom plant in Tipperary following testing over the weekend, with more results expected to be announced in the coming days.

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden suspended operations last week after one member of staff was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in self-isolation, with subsequent testing of close contacts resulting in further positive tests.

It is understood an additional 18 workers at the mushroom plant tested positive for the virus over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases at the plant to 29, according to RTÉ News.

Walsh Mushrooms said in a statement this evening that “the level of asymptomatic positive results is a concern for the business” and it is awaiting confirmation of all test results from the HSE.

It comes as a case of Covid-19 was also revealed at a meat plant in Tipperary today, with ABP Foods in Cahir saying the case was confirmed on Friday and that all close contacts of the worker are self isolating and will undergo testing.

Tipperary timeline

On Friday, Walsh Mushrooms Golden Ltd had reported 11 workers at the plant near Cashel tested positive for Covid-19 out of around 20 tests.

In a statement on Friday evening, the company said the HSE was set to implement a wider testing programme of workers at the facility due to the high percentage of positive results, though the overall number of cases was relatively low.

As all 170 of the plant’s staff underwent testing over the weekend to assess if the virus had spread, a local councillor warned that Tipperary could be placed into a localised lockdown by Monday if the outbreak was not contained.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Fitzgerald said on Saturday that “the worst-case scenario, the HSE people told me yesterday evening, is by Monday evening Tipperary could be closed down.”

“Let’s hope in the next 48 hours the results will be good and it won’t come to that.”

In its statement on Friday evening, Walsh Mushrooms Golden Ltd had said the cases were the plant’s first incidence of the disease.

“As a business we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point,” it said.

“We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities assisting in contact tracing and testing of all staff. We will use the opportunity to deep clean the plant during the temporary closure. Essential maintenance will continue at the facility.”

“The safety, wellbeing and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.”

Golf club closure

Meanwhile, a golf club in Co Laois has been closed after a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Abbeyleix Golf Club says it plans to reopen on Wednesday.

The club has been operating under local restrictions which are in place in Laois, Kildare and Offaly until August 22nd.