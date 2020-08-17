TD urges rethink of predictive grades to avoid British scenario

By Kenneth Fox

A government TD is urging the Education Minister to rethink predictive grading after it led to the downgrading of UK students.

280,000 students who sat their A-levels were marked down by an algorithm used by England’s exams regulator, which then withdrew guidance on how to appeal.

Some of them are now taking legal action against the British government and regulator – as they have missed out on places at university.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello says the issue cannot be allowed to happen here:

“There has been a lot of concerns raised by children, by parents and young people who are waiting for their exam results.

“We need to have clear transparency and a clear understanding of how this process is going to work.”

Mr Costello says he does not want to see what has happened in England and Scotland where grades have had to be changed and where there has been uproar from students and parents.

GSCE results

The calls comes as Stormont’s Education Minister recently announced that GSCE students in Northern Ireland are to be awarded their predicted grades by their teachers.

“Having received advice from The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment is (CCEA) and listened to the concerns of school leaders, teachers, parents and young people, I have decided that all GCSE candidates will now be awarded the grades submitted by their centre,” he said.

“Standardisation is normally a key feature of awarding qualifications in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

“However, these are exceptional circumstances and in exceptional times truly difficult decisions are made.

“I am conscious that for GCSEs, unlike at A-level, we do not have system level prior performance data for this group of young people.”