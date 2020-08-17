‘In a way, I have already lived two lives’ – Kathleen Chada

The following is an interview between columnist Angela Doyle Stuart and Kathleen Chada

I AM now almost 50 years’ old, with probably over half my life lived. I am lucky enough to come from a very loving and grounded family background. I finished school and trained as a nurse, something I had wanted to do for as long as I remember. And in the last 20 years I have found my place in fertility nursing. Through nursing, I have worked in the UK, Saudi Arabia and here in Ireland.

And my greatest achievements: the birth of my two beautiful boys Eoghan and Ruairi.

In a way, I have lived two lives – before losing my boys and after losing my boys. The last seven years have changed me. But they have also allowed me to find a strength I never had to rely on before. There is a struggle daily for normality, but in fairness it is not always a difficult struggle.

I have found a passion for finding justice for the victims of serious crime such as murder. The rights and needs of victims should be to the fore of any court case, sentence and follow-up of a crime. This I will work on for as long as I possibly can. I also have a passion for promoting positive mental health. This does not mean we have to be happy all of the time, but it is about finding good in ourselves, those around us and something positive in every day we wake up.

And for downtime I read, watch and occasionally walk. And just to take me out of my comfort zone, I plan to abseil off Croke Park in October to fundraise for Down Syndrome Ireland!

How do you keep well?

By focusing on my mental health. I still see my psychologist as needed, to help me manage some thoughts and feelings I may have that might not be entirely good for me. I also take time out for myself when I feel I need it. I have found that while I need friends and family around me, there are times when I crave ‘alone’ time as well. I now recognise when I am feeling that way and just take myself off. It can be as simple as just sitting in a coffee shop reading or heading off to the isolation of a retreat centre to focus on myself.

What has life taught you?

To take nothing for granted, even the little things like that mug of coffee in a garden centre! I have an appreciation now of the importance of family and friends for both the good and not-so-good times. I also try not to sweat over the small stuff anymore.

How have you worked those lessons into your life in a way that has made a positive impact?

I try to appreciate what I do have now and to make time with those that mean so much to me. I also know how important it is to recognise when I need to reach out to someone for support. That’s not always easy, but so necessary. It is never a sign of weakness.

You give your time to so many causes. What has been the most significant so far in your life?

I think when I have spoken in church at a novena and someone comes to me afterwards to speak about their own loss. There are so many people walking about with so much pain in their hearts. It can be so good to share this sometimes. Sometimes it is knowing that the person you are speaking to ‘gets it’. That can often be enough to get you through the next hour.

I think we need to ‘normalise’ grief as a feeling in a way. We don’t feel we need to hide when we are happy, but often grieving happens behind closed doors.

And, of course, my fight within the justice system here in Ireland. The current system needs to change. The needs of the victims and their families have to be elevated. Currently I feel that the needs and rights of the perpetrator are given priority, and that needs to change.

What don’t people know about you that you’d be happy to share?

I never lived alone until I lost my boys. Now I am not sure I could ever live with anyone again!

We’re coming through a pandemic … what was your biggest blessing during the lockdown?

Time slowed down and this allowed both body and mind to rest.

What was the biggest challenge?

In the early days, I had feelings of isolation and detachment similar to those I had in the weeks after losing Eoghan and Ruairi. So finding the motivation to move from the sofa and keep in contact with people was actually a challenge.

Where do you find joy?

In my nieces and nephews. The hugs and ‘I love you Aunty Kats’ are so very precious to me.

What do you believe is our purpose in life?

To be the best version of ourselves we can be (I’m sure I have borrowed that from someone) and to use our voices and speak up as and when we can.

How do you fulfil yours?

By using my voice. I often speak about things that are difficult for others to hear – murder, grief, mental health, death. But these things are within our society, and within reason and sensitively they should not be brushed aside because we are uncomfortable speaking about them.

If you could offer some advice to your younger childhood self, what would that be?

Don’t be so trusting of others and to trust my own gut feeling, even when it is hard to understand them.