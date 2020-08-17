Ireland’s Covid 14-day incident rate reaches highest level since May

By Muireann Duffy

Ireland’s 14-day, incident rate has risen to 22.3 cases per 100,000 for the two week period ending August 17th, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The rate, which examines the number of cases recorded over 14 days, increased steadily through the high-teens last week before reaching its current level.

This figure represents the highest rate recorded in the country since May 28th (28.6 cases per 100,000).

Ireland surpassed the UK’s rate for the first time on August 9th, and reported very similar rates throughout last week.

The USA continues to struggle with the virus, recording the highest incidence rate in the developed world, with only South Africa, Kazakhstan and the majority of South American countries reporting similar rates in excess of 120 from the past two weeks.

[table]

[row]

[column]

Country

[/column]

[column]Cases/100k (Aug 3rd – Aug 17th)[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]

Ireland

[/column]

[column]22.3[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]

UK

[/column]

[column]20.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Spain[/column]

[/column]

[column]115.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Italy[/column]

[/column]

[column]9.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]France[/column]

[/column]

[column]45.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Greece[/column]

[/column]

[column]22.5[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Portugal[/column]

[/column]

[column]25.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Malta[/column]

[/column]

[column]87.1[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Poland[/column]

[/column]

[column]25.8[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Australia[/column]

[/column]

[column]21.3[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]USA[/column]

[/column]

[column]223.5[/column]

[/row]

[/table]

Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed concern over the weekend regarding the recent surge in cases here and met with Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and other coalition leaders to discuss the situation.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting today to decide what steps may need to be taken in order to control the spread of the virus in Ireland.