Labour calls for changes to laws after controversial Dublin eviction

Security workers employed to evict tenants should be held to the same minimum standards as nightclub bouncers according to the Labour Party.

The party are calling for a change to legislation regarding evictions after nine tenants were put out on the street last week in Dublin’s north inner city.

Gardaí are investigating reports of criminal damage to the property after the tenants were evicted.

They are also reviewing the actions of gardaí at the scene following criticism form the Policing Authority.

Deputy Garda Commissioner, John Twomey said on Saturday morning that the policing and security unit had also appointed an outside superintendent to examine all the circumstances of the incident on Wednesday on Berkley Road.

Nine tenants were evicted from the house in Phibsborough after several men wearing all black, face coverings, caps and sunglasses entered the premises and instructed the tenants to leave before boarding up the front door and windows.

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock says the law surrounding evictions must change.

“We know that the Private Security Authority of Ireland regulates a certain number of persons engaged in so called security activities, so manning the door to particular events or venues, or looking after buildings, but in regards to evictions we don’t know who’s undertaking this activity.