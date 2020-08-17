Latest Covid-19 figures

Monday, August 17, 2020

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 remains unchanged this evening.

The number of cases remains 204 cumulatively while 56 cases have been reported nationally.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 29 are men / 27 are women
  • 79% are under 45 years of age
  • 35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 12 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 26 in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for government.

