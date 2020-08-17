Programme of rolling lockdowns ‘not working’, according to leading professor

The current programme of rolling lockdowns implemented by the government is ‘not working’, according to a leading professor.

Local lockdowns have been put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly after a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past month.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet later today to discuss what further measures are needed to control the spread of Covid-19.

Anthony Staines, Professor in Health Systems at DCU, hopes NPHET tells government to change course, and quickly:

“The real hazards where I sit is that we will find ourselves unable to open schools because it is too dangerous or that we will be opening schools and closing them as has happened in other countries.

“I just hope that they will give them very clear advice that what we are doing at the moment is not working. The programme of rolling lockdowns is not working.”

Community transmission

This comes after a further spike was recorded over the weekend, 200 on Saturday and 66 yesterday.

Kildare once again recorded the highest number of cases, with 21, while Dublin had 16 and Limerick had six.

The remaining cases were recorded in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wicklow.

67 per cent of cases were under the age of 45, 12 coming from confirmed outbreaks or contact with a confirmed case and 3 were identified as community transmission.

There has also been outrage over a video at a bar in Dublin city centre appearing to show people ignoring public health advice.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn last night said some people are socialising “recklessly” and that “cannot continue”.