‘Summer stars’ deadline looms

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Summer stars reading programme, which started in June, runs until the end of August, so there are still two weeks of online fun to go.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, libraries came up with creative, new ways for young readers to access the programme online.

With the Summer Stars Borrow Box, children of all ages can browse, borrow, read and listen to the Summer stars collection of children’s eBooks and eAudio books through the public library’s Borrow Box app. This free app can be accessed by library members anytime, anywhere and provides access to thousands of titles for children and adults.

Library staff and Irish authors take part in the Summer stars virtual story times, including chapter-a-day readings from books. This is available to families at home via Carlow libraries social media pages and the summerstars.ie website

Children and young people also have the opportunity to create their own stories and enter the Summer stars story competition under the title An Unexpected Adventure. The deadline for the competition is 31 August and there are three age categories – 6-9, 10-14 and 15 plus years and there are brilliant prizes for the winners and runners-up.

There will be 15 finalists in each category and one national winner from each category. Each winner will receive a tablet and each finalist will receive a €50 voucher. That’s a lot of great prizes and a lot of chances to win, so let your imagination take you on an unexpected adventure and start writing.

Children can track their reading progress on reading cards, to be marked each time a book is read. These cards are available to download and print at summerstars.ie or can be posted to young readers by email request to [email protected] .



