‘Unseasonably’ wet and windy week ahead to dampen staycations

Met Éireann has forecast a week of “unseasonably” wet and windy weather ahead as a weather warning remains in place for 14 counties today.

The new weather advisory means that those enjoying staycations around the country can expect “unseasonably wet and windy weather” at times this week with “further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings.”

Met Éireann also said that windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas – which may put a damper on visits to locations such as the Cliffs of Moher.

The advisory is valid from today until 6pm on Saturday.

It comes as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in place across 14 counties until tomorrow morning.

The alert for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway is due to lift at 7am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain to fall today and overnight with heavy or thundery rain, with potential localised flooding.

In its latest forecast, the forecaster said showery rain will extend to most areas this afternoon, “becoming heavy and thundery at times with localised flooding especially in Munster and south Leinster.”

It comes as drastically different weather has been recorded elsewhere in the world, with what may be the hottest temperature reading ever reliably taken on the planet recorded in California yesterday.

The temperature was recorded at hitting 54.4 degrees in California’s Death Valley yesterday afternoon by an automated station for the US National Weather Service.

In 1913, the same area registered a high of 56.6 degrees, although the accuracy of that reading has been disputed by experts.