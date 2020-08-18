Advertising watchdog will not review ban of controversial tampon ad

By Tomas Doherty

The advert uses a chat show format and viewers are given a demonstration on how to insert tampons correctly. Photo: Tampax/Procter and Gamble

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) has said it will not review its decision to ban an advert for Tampax tampons.

The advert, titled “Tampons and Tea”, was pulled after the watchdog said the commercial had caused widespread offence based on the relatively high number of complaints made about it.

It said it had received 150 complaints in total, including claims the advert was offensive, demeaning to women, unsuitable for children and contained sexual innuendo.

Several complainants took issue with the language used, including the phrases “you gotta get ‘em up there girls” and “not just the tip, up to the grip”, which they claimed was vulgar, embarrassing and crude.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ASAI said Procter & Gamble, the company behind the Tampax brand, had informed it that they had “chosen not to seek a review of the decision”.

As a result, “the decision remains that the ad should not run in the same format again.”

The statement acknowledged that there had been “a lot of commentary on the ruling” and said it wanted to “reiterate that the ASAI fully supports the advertising of all product sectors, including tampons and other sanitary products, in any media or on any platform.”