Cabinet meeting takes place today to discuss lockdowns and schools reopening

A full meeting of the Cabinet will take place today to discuss recommendations made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET)

The advice will include plans for older and vulnerable people to limit their time outdoors again, while indoor family gatherings will be reduced to just six, according to the Irish Independent.

It comes after 56 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, with 322 cases being identified since Saturday.

The meeting of Cabinet was not in the diary for this week, which indicates there could be changes which need to be signed off on.

Schools reopening

The Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said recently that the rising number of cases is concerning ahead of the reopening of schools.

He said we were seeing cases all over the country, and not just in the three lockdown counties in the midlands.

Yesterday evening, NPHET met to analyse the recent spike in cases and to make recommendations to the government. Dr Glynn then met with the Health Minister last night.

It’s been suggested in recent days that some national restrictions may have to be reimposed.

While there is also the matter of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, whose lockdowns are due to end on Sunday.