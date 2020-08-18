Carlow lawyer will train people to represent themselves

A CARLOW legal practitioner has established a service that she hopes will empower people to put their lives back on track.

A native of Tullow, lawyer Ciara Ruschitzko has set up Chara Legal, a network of professional people who bring varied skills to the table. It will help clients to navigate the legal process, including debt settlement and family law, training for those who wish to represent themselves in court along with other services.

Ciara has more than ten years’ experience in civil, family and commercial law. She wanted to bring a holistic approach to legal services that solved a client’s problems rather than just getting them through a day in court.

“Having worked with lay litigants for many years, I know the support that is needed when people are facing the daunting world of a courtroom. I was increasingly starting to believe that it was just not enough to get someone through a day in court. Much more was needed, as one day in court will not sort out all the problems. I was starting to feel that people were being abandoned on the steps of the courthouse and this was really bothering me!”

The courtroom training is an interesting aspect, as lay litigants have often fallen on the wrong side of the judge due to the way they have conducted themselves.

“You have to be respectful to the man or woman behind the bench. We instruct people on how to represent themselves in a cohesive manner. It changes the way a lay litigant is perceived and treated by the bench.”

Ciara thought how she could help people to put their lives back on track and over the years has met like-minded people, which led to the establishment of Chara Legal.

“We all have a similar vision. It is not just about court; it’s all about empowering people with the skills, back-up knowledge and support to put their lives back on track. This can take many guises and we have many services.

“I hold a barrister-at-law degree and I have a post-graduate diploma in business management. The team includes a lawyer, an accountant and experienced business people who have hands-on commercial experience. We can help put a business back on track and provide ongoing support. We can talk to the bank to help secure a deal to keep people in their homes or their business premises. We can assist in family law disputes. We train people for court and educate in court procedure.”

For further details, you can contact Ciara on 087 7134814 or check out Chara Legal on Facebook.