Covid-19: new measures and restrictions in full

New measures and restrictions have been announced by Government in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 following a recent spike in cases in the Republic.

It comes as 322 new cases were identified in the State over the past three days, with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) calling an emergency meeting yesterday in response.

Following a full Cabinet meeting today to discuss NPHET’s recommendations, the new restrictions announced by the Government and applying until at least September 13th are as follows.

Gatherings:

All home gatherings will be limited to six people from three households.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to groups of 15 people, down from 200.

Indoor events will be limited to 6 people, down from 50, except for religious services and businesses such as shops and restaurants which are subject to different rules.

Weddings will be exempt from the new measures, meaning they can go ahead with gatherings of 50 people.

Restaurants, cafes and bars serving food can remain open but must close at 11.30pm.

Gardaí will be given greater powers in order to police social gatherings in pubs, restaurants and at private house parties.

Travel and work:

All businesses should facilitate remote working where possible and workers are being urged to work from home where possible.

People are advised to avoid public transport for all but essential journeys.

People from different households travelling in the same car have been asked to wear face coverings.

Arrangements for school transport will proceed as planned.

Covid-19 testing at airports will be randomised, while locator forms will go electronic this week. Follow up calls for people isolating will also be increased.

Sports:

All sporting events will be held behind closed doors, with no spectators permitted to attend and with strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after events.

Sports training can continue following the current public health guidelines.

Older people:

People over the age of 70 are being asked to limit social interactions, avoid public transport and to shop during designated hours. The chief medical officer also stated that those over 70 and with vulnerable health conditions should avoid hotel stays.

The new guidelines will come into effect immediately and will remain until September 13th at the earliest.

The Government has said it will publish a roadmap for “resilience and recovery” before September 13th which will plan out how the country will live with the virus.