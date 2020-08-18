Dublin City Council offers parking at reduced rates for frontline workers

Dublin City Council (DCC) is offering parking for frontline hospital staff at a reduced rate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows controversy after paid parking restrictions were due to be reintroduced outside hospitals after they had been suspended “in recognition of the special difficulties faced by frontline hospital staff”.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu announced today that 400 parking spaces in the ILAC centre and 100 spaces in the Drury Street and Dawson Street car parks have been allocated by DCC for frontline staff in nearby hospitals.

The spaces will be made available at a maximum cost of €5 per day.

The non-enforcement of paid parking restrictions in respect of vehicles owned by frontline hospital staff parked in the vicinity of hospitals was always intended to be a temporary measure.

The council has said paid parking restrictions are being re-enforced as demand for on-street parking has returned, resulting in residents with parking permits living nearby to hospitals struggling to access parking spaces.

The Council said “the non-enforcement of paid parking restrictions in respect of vehicles owned by frontline hospital staff parked in the vicinity of hospitals was always intended to be a temporary measure.

“At the time it was introduced it was not a major issue in the various locations where it applied, as there was limited other demand for on-street parking. However, with the resumption in economic activity, there has been a significant recovery in traffic volumes and in on-street parking demand.

“This has led to a situation where residents with Residents Parking Permits, living in the vicinity of major hospitals, are having difficulty accessing on-street parking.”

DCC has said the parking enforcement concession will end on August 31st, after which full enforcement services will return in the vicinity of hospitals.

It said detailed arrangements for accessing the spaces allocated for frontline workers will be worked out between relevant hospital management and the car park operators.

The arrangement is set to be reviewed after 6 months.