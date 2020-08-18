Latest Covid-19 figures

There has been a further rise in the Carlow Covid-19 figure on the evening the government announced a raft of new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

190 new cases were announced nationally today and at least one is recorded in Carlow.

The exact figure will not be known until tomorrow due to the way the department of health publish figures. The official county number is still 204 Covid-19 cases but the vast majority of these cases have recovered. There have been 25 cases in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today:

76 are men / 111 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

48 in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, 7 in Clare and the rest of the 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with Covid-19 in Ireland has died.

There has now been a total of 1,775 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we learn to live with this disease, we need to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly. By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus.

“To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play its part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks.”