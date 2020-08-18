Leaving Certificate students urge Government to scrap calculated grades algorithm

Irish students have launched a campaign urging the Government not to use a controversial algorithm to calculate Leaving Certificate results.

The method said to be used for Irish students was previously used in the UK for A-level results which were issued on July 13th.

The UK government were forced to make a u-turn regarding the results after mounting pressure from students who felt they have been unfairly affected by the new system.

The system lowered the grades given by teachers to a large number of students, with those from lower socio-economic backgrounds being disproportionately affected.

Students in the UK will now receive the original marks given to them by their teachers.

Almost 800 people have signed the

Leaving Certificate petition, entitled ‘Scrap School Profiling’, at the time of writing.

The campaign page, set up by Aidan Cusack, called for the Department of Education to “remove the classist school profiling from the Leaving Certificate calculated grading system, which would further entrench privilege into our education system.”

The petition has also gained support on social media, with TD for Dublin South-West, Paul Murphy tweeting that the Irish Government should learn from the mistakes made in England, Scotland and Wales with the A-level results.