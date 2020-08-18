Lockdown in Tipperary would be hugely ‘damaging’, according to local councillor

A local lockdown in Tipperary would be hugely ‘damaging’ to the local economy, according to a local councillor.

It comes as a worker at a meat factory in Co Tipperary tested positive for Covid-19.

The case was confirmed at the ABP Plant in Cahir last Friday and all close contacts of the person are now self-isolating.

The company says it has a range of protocols in place and the factory is still open.

Local councillor, Máirín McGrath says that local residents are worried by the news.

“People are understandably nervous and cautious over this. Obviously the idea of a localised lockdown would be very disappointing or damaging to our local economy.

Businesses are only now getting back on their feet so people are nervous about it.

It is the second time a case has been confirmed at a plant in the county, after an outbreak at a mushroom plant in Golden last week.

Operations at the Walsh Mushrooms Golden Ltd plant were suspended after one member of staff was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in self-isolation, with subsequent testing of close contacts resulting in further positive tests.

Ms McGrath says it is the actions of employees outside of the workplace that are a real concern:

“All we can do is hope that this will be an isolated incident. I know ABP over the last couple of months have worked very hard to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the factory.

She says the real issue is when workers go home and what people chose to do in their free time, seeing as employers have no control over that.