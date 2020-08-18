New science building for IT Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

IT Carlow is in line to get a new addition to its science faculty, which will contribute to the college achieving a new, higher status as a technological university.

Funding has been made available for the construction of a 6,100 square meter science building. The investment will provide additional space for STEM provision, in particular health science. The building will include provision for labs, lab support and specialist health science spaces.

At Waterford Institute of Technology, more significant investment provides for a 12,800 square meter engineering, computing and general teaching building.

This project will provide for the consolidation of a number of faculties in one space on the Cork Road campus. Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD announced the funding for the Carlow and Waterford extensions which are among investments announced across 11 institutions to create space for 8,000 additional students.

Deputy John Paul Phelan has welcomed the announcement, stating that the extra funding will help IT Carlow and Waterford IT to establish a new technological university status.

“The new technological university will play an essential role in driving recovery across the region and in preparing for the opportunities and challenges of a changing economy,” Deputy Phelan concluded.