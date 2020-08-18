Recent deaths in County Carlow

Peter Minchin

Peter of Hazel Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballinree, Bagenalstown, County Carlow died on Monday 17 August, unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Waterford.

Peter, pre-deceased recently by his partner of 30 years Agnes (Purcell), sadly missed by his daughter Hilda and her husband John, sons Mark (and his partner Dara) and Joe, Agnes’s family Thomas, Mark, Susan and her husband Paddy, granddaughter Aoife, brothers Jack, Michael, Leo, Noel, Kevin and Pat, sisters Mary, Alice Teresa and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated on Thursday 20 August at 11am in St Colman’s Church, Clara for family and close friends. Interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.