Recent deaths in County Carlow

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

RIP

 

Peter Minchin

Peter of Hazel Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballinree, Bagenalstown, County Carlow died on Monday 17 August, unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Waterford.

Peter, pre-deceased recently by his partner of 30 years Agnes (Purcell), sadly missed by his daughter Hilda and her husband John, sons Mark (and his partner Dara) and Joe, Agnes’s family Thomas, Mark, Susan and her husband Paddy, granddaughter Aoife, brothers Jack, Michael, Leo, Noel, Kevin and Pat, sisters Mary, Alice Teresa and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated on Thursday 20 August at 11am in St Colman’s Church, Clara for family and close friends. Interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow lawyer will train people to represent themselves

Tuesday, 18/08/20 - 2:53pm

Volunteer of the year

Tuesday, 18/08/20 - 1:41pm

New science building for IT Carlow

Tuesday, 18/08/20 - 1:33pm