Teachers concerned about children congregating during lunch breaks

Teachers are raising concerns about students congregating outside of school during lunch breaks

They are also worried how teachers will manage in scenarios where students need to share equipment.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) says it has received calls from Art and woodwork teachers as schools prepare to reopen.

ASTI President Ann Piggott says some schools are planning to stagger lunch breaks.

“Some schools have decided they are not going to leave some of the students out or all of the students out at lunch time.

“I heard of a school with approximately 500 students who are leaving them out at three different times. If schools do staggered lunch breaks it does reduce the risk of some many students being together.”

She says however there is a risk of students congregating outside of school on lunch breaks.

Face coverings

Earlier this month, the ASTI and the Education Minister announced that students and teachers will wear face masks.

At the time the association pointed to government policy decisions on the use of facemasks on public transport and in other enclosed spaces, and the delay of Phase 4 of the government’s re-opening of the country.

At the request of the Minister, the HPSC reviewed and updated its advice and has recommended to the Minister the implementation of face coverings for both teachers and students in second-level schools.

Commenting on the announcement ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said:

“Schools are working hard to implement the necessary safety arrangements in time for re-opening. Keeping schools open must be the priority, and this means minimising the risk of transmission within classrooms and other learning environments.”