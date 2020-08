Two men have been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies at retail premises around the country.

Shops in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny were targeted by an organised crime gang over the past two months.

GardaĆ­ searched a property in Straffan, Co Kildare yesterday as part of the investigation and arrested two men in their 20s and 30s.

A third man in his 30s was previously arrested and charged in connection with the case and has appeared in court.