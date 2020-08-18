By Elizabeth Lee

Do you know someone who goes out of their way to help others? Who has stood up to the trials and tribulations that the Covid 19 pandemic has thrown at the world and fought back?

If so, there’s an opportunity to show them how much they’re appreciated because the 2020 Volunteer Ireland Awards campaign has just been lauchned.

From now until 1 October, Volunteer Ireland is calling on the public to nominate exceptional volunteers deserving of the honour and recognition of their national awards. One outstanding nominee will be named the Christine BuckleyVolunteer of the Year in December.

Helen Rothwell is manager of the Carlow Volunteer Centre.

“We have an incomparable culture of volunteering here in Ireland and this year has proved that more than ever. Thousands of people across the country put up their hands to help their communities – from getting shopping for those cocooning to making masks to manning HSE test centres. Volunteers have been at the heart of our response to this pandemic and we are forever in their debt,” Helen pointed out.

“While this has been an exceptional year, people all over Ireland give their time all year round for great causes that otherwise might not survive without their help. These awards are our opportunity to recognise the immense contribution volunteers make to our communities in County Carlow and show them that they are hugely appreciated.”

Three awardees will be selected in each of the 12 categories and one person will be named Ireland’s Volunteer of The Year. This year also sees the introduction of a special COVID-19 category to recognise the extraordinary contribution of volunteers throughout the pandemic.

Every nominee will receive a special thank you card from Volunteer Ireland. In order to avoid a large gathering, awardees will be celebrated with a special delivery at their home or in their place of volunteering, where they will be cheered on and celebrated by a small group of their family, friends and fellow volunteers.

There is also a special commendation for Volunteer Manager of the Year which can be a paid or voluntary position. All awardees are automatically eligible for the overall Volunteer of the Year Award. Nominations close at midnight on Thursday 1 October and can be made online at www.volunteer.ie.