Wind warning for entire country with ‘severe gusts’ likely

Met Éireann is forecasting conditions to become very windy. File photo

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for all of Ireland from Wednesday evening.

It will be in place from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann is forecasting conditions to become very windy with severe gusts likely. There is a potential risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds.

The UK Met Office is predicting conditions in the North could cause disruption to travel and power supplies on Thursday.

The warning in Northern Ireland is in place from 8pm on Wednesday.

It comes after days of heavy rainfall in some parts of the country, with floods causing damage to roads and property in Co Cork over the weekend.