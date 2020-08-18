Worrying rise in number of Covid cases in Carlow

RESTRICTIONS cannot be ‘ruled out’ in Carlow, following a sudden increase of cases in the last two weeks.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor made the comments in light of the alarming rate of new Covid-19 cases in the county.

As of Sunday night, the number of cases in Carlow is 204. It is an increase of 19 in a week and 25 in two weeks.

Carlow has surpassed Laois, which is currently in lockdown, as having a higher rate of Covid-19 in the country per 100,000 over the last week. Only the other lockdown counties of Kildare and Offaly have a higher rate.

The Nationalist understands that Covid-19 cases have been recorded recently in a host of areas in Carlow, including Carlow town, Hacketstown, Borris, Rathvilly, Graiguecullen and Fenagh. The rise in cases is not believed to be connected to meat factories, with only two cases in Rathvilly having a direct link.

In several instances, clusters have been reported in family homes.

MSD also confirmed that one employee had tested positive for Covid-19 in early August. A small group of colleagues had been tested as a precaution, but no further positive cases had been identified and operations at the Carlow facility continue as normal.

“It is a worry,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor. “It’s so important now more than ever that people need to wear face masks, social distance and wash their hands. We need to be more careful and all have a personal responsibility.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. We could have restrictions. The figures are rising. If we do, that’s a road we’ll have to go down. I wouldn’t rule out anything at the moment.”

The rise in cases has impacted on local businesses, with some closing their doors as a precaution. The award-winning Clashganny House in Borris made the decision to close for several days as a precaution after a staff member tested positive.

However, it will reopen this week after being given the all-clear by the HSE.

Borris councillor Willie Quinn believes that more testing and better contact tracing is needed. “You can’t leave people waiting 24-48 hours. They need to know one way or the other,” he said.

Boland’s pub in Hacketstown was to open its doors for the first time since March on Friday, but postponed after a positive test in the locality. Proprietor Adrian Boland said: “We are going to wait on reopening for a couple of days until everything is clear rather than reopening and being part of making it worse. Hacketstown has been doing well so far and to get a case, of course, was going to happen – it could happen to any of us.”

However, it appears that not everyone is taking precautions. On Sunday night, gardaí broke up a group of 30-40 young males in Ballymurphy who had been involved in a row. Gardaí are investigating the matter, which included criminal damage to a car.