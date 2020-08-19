Boy’s touching picture of his granny scoops prize

By Elizabeth Lee

DORIAN Nowak, a five-year-old boy who drew a touching picture of his granny to show her how much he loved her, has just scooped a prize in an Age and Opportunity competition.

Dorian drew a picture of the world with his granny Irena holding a book and about to hop onto a paper airplane.

“She will come to read for me,” Dorian wrote across the top of the picture, full of hope that his beloved granny will visit him again from Poland.

Dorian lives in Bagenalstown with his mother Kate and father Bart and he entered a competition organised by Age and Opportunity to show how much he appreciated his granny.

Age and Opportunity is the national organisation that inspires everyone to reach their full potential as they age.

Children around Ireland were asked to champion the older people in their lives during a time when older people are being portrayed as vulnerable.

They received some wonderful entries for their My Inspirational Older Person competition, with four winners from Sligo, Louth, Waterford and Dorian’s in Co Carlow.

Little Dorian is missing his beloved granny Irena and granddad Wladek, who are all the way over in Poland and who can’t travel to Ireland because of Covid restrictions. He, therefore, rings them on Skype every week or more often if something really pressing has arisen.

“We want Dorian to have a relationship with his grandparents, just like we did, but it’s a bit more difficult with all those kilometres between us,” Kate explained. “Whether it’s good or bad news, he has to ring his granny to tell her about his week.

“When he made the picture for her, he had to call her and then when he won the prize, he had to call her again to tell her that news.’’

Dorian scooped a hamper of Butler’s Chocolates as his prize and that, along with the honour and excitement of winning, was a great boost for the family. Earlier during the Covid pandemic, both grandparents contracted the infection and, thankfully, both Irena and Wladek have made a full recovery.

“It was a very worrying time because we couldn’t go to see them, but they’re now safe and healthy and that’s the main thing. They were delighted with Dorian winning the prize, too,” Kate smiled.