Confidence-building course for visually impaired people in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

Sight loss charity Fighting Blindness is opening up their popular confidence building course, Living with Sight Loss, to visually impaired people living in Carlow and across Ireland.

According to the most recent statistics, there are over 622 people in Carlow who are living with vision impairment or blindness.

The free course will begin on Thursday 17 September and will run every Thursday from 11am to 3pm. The course will finish Thursday 15 October.

Previously, due to funding restrictions, the course was only available to those living in the border counties. To meet Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, the charity transformed the face-to-face five week course into a virtual webinar series. This new format has enabled them to open the course to people living in all 32 counties.

Living with Sight Loss is designed to increase the confidence and independence of people who are living with any form of sight loss. The informal course will provide information and practical advice on a range of essential everyday topics such as getting out and about, information about welfare rights, and how technology can make life that bit easier.

The course is delivered through the accessible video conferencing platform Zoom. A telephone dial in option is also available.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance by contacting Fighting Blindness on 01 674 6496 or [email protected].

For more information about the Need to Talk counselling and confidence support service visit www.fightingblindness.ie/support/need-to-talk