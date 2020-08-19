Cork most popular ‘staycation’ destination in Ireland

By Kenneth Fox

Cork is the most popular ‘staycation’ destination, according to new data from AIB.

The data was compiled from over one million AIB debit and credit card transactions up to the 3rd August.

While for people from Dublin their top choice of ‘staycation’ destination is Cork, those from Cork prefer to go to Kerry for their holidays.

AIB say generally the data reveals that people are staying local for their holidays, with most consumers visiting their neighbouring counties.

Meanwhile, the average domestic card transaction in the hospitality sector is up year on year as Irish consumers stay in Ireland this summer.

It shows that people holidaying at home spent €19 million euro in the pub, €30 million in restaurants and €28 million in hotels during the month of July.

However, spend is still down when compared with July 2019.

Credit card transactions

Since reopening, those in Monaghan (€40.95) and Kilkenny (€38.28) are spending the most in pubs per card transaction and those in Clare (€28.46) and Donegal (€30.19) are spending the least.

Nationally, the average card transaction in pubs that have reopened and are serving food has increased 50 per cent year on year.

This may be as a result of the requirement for a €9 meal to be purchased. Separately, the average card transaction in restaurants is up 17 per cent year on year, with the average transaction in hotels up 16 per cent year on year. Overall, the number of transactions is still down year on year.

Rachel Naughton, head of SME Banking with AIB said:

“After coming to a complete standstill as a result of Covid-19 we saw encouraging signs within the tourism and hospitality sectors in their first month of re-opening as people were allowed travel and visit hotels, pubs and restaurants again.

“Notably the average AIB card transaction amount in these key sectors is up compared with the same period last year. This can be attributed to pent-up demand and increased preference for card usage.

She says although there have been early positive indicators, businesses still need vital supports over the next twelve months to get them through this difficult period.