Eamon Ryan acknowledges contradiction on Government advice

By Vivienne Clarke

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has acknowledged that there were contradictions in the advice given by the Government on Tuesday about efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The issue was not black and white he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show. The Minister for Climate Action, Communications and Transport said he could see the contradiction in the advice that only six people can gather indoors, but that schools could have indoor classes of 20-30 pupils and 50 people could attend a wedding.

“All of this is about risk assessment,” he said and the Government’s view was that the reopening of schools was essential.

Eamon Ryan said the Government has prioritised the reopening of schools.

“We’re all fed up, we’re all fearful of it coming back at scale.”

It was not viable to lock down society, for everyone to stay home and never go out again.

“We have to restart what is optional to keep doing what is essential.”

Mr Ryan called for a “root and branch” investigation into the meat industry – it should be done to ensure that all plants have occupational health systems in place – this would happen in the next year as “you can’t change an entire industry in a week.”

The pandemic had provided an opportunity for the Government to change society in a variety of ways, added Mr Ryan. The Government had to learn from this and to ensure that all work places were safe with occupational health systems in place.

The Government had already indicated that it was committed to changing the direct provision system, he said. There was a need to move away from such a system and in the meantime serial testing had been introduced to find out where problems exist. Provision had been made for safe spaces such as City West.

With regard to the length of time it was taking for testing and tracing, Mr Ryan said that the system had been caught off guard and the fault for that lay with “the entire political system.”

This was not good enough, he admitted.

When asked about school transport the Minister said he had asked when he took on the transport portfolio if additional bus services were possible for the return to school and he was told no. A new plan has to be in place in the coming week, he said.

On the issue of garda powers, Mr Ryan said the most important thing was the way people policed themselves as a community. All Irish people have done really well in their response to the virus, he said, but there was fatigue.