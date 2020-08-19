Education Minister insists Leaving Cert will not repeat UK results mess

Minister for Education Norma Foley has insisted Ireland’s Leaving Cert calculated grades model won’t have the same problems as the UK system.

When it emerged that 40 per cent of the grades estimated by teachers had been marked down by the UK process, there were mass protests. This led to a U-turn from the British government.

This has led to questions being posed to Government over the similarities of the controversial process and the Leaving Cert calculated grades model.

Sinn Féin and the Labour Party have urged Ms Foley to explain how the Irish system would avoid the same level of grades being downgraded.

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the UK experience “raises enormous questions for the calculated grades process here”.

The Department of Education says marks will be adjusted more carefully here.

Aidan Cusack, a Leaving Cert student from Co Mayo, has started a petition demanding school profiling be dropped.

Not convinced

Mr Cusack said he is not sure anyone is convinced that the Irish system is any different.

“When the minister was asked what are the differences between the UK and Irish systems, the only thing she could say was that there are slight differences and she wouldn’t clarify after that. She wasn’t able to answer that, so I don’t think they’re doing a good job of convincing anyone. I’d love it if the system was different but I’m not convinced about it.”