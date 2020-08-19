Kind-hearted children buy treats for homeless

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO big-hearted children bought small gifts with their pocket money and organised a raffle so that they could give treats to homeless people.

The two pals, Nichola Brophy and Martin Hanrahan from Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, donated the goodie bags to the charity Friends of the Homeless, who distribute food and clothes to those in need every weekend.

Nichola and Martin, both 11, were assisted by their neighbour Rosie Nolan Shortall, who helped them organise the raffle.

“I had no idea what Nichola was doing. She just told me that she was going down town with Martin and Rosie. I didn’t know that they were organising a raffle,” Christina, Nichola’s mother, told The Nationalist.

A group of volunteers from the Baltinglass and Rathvilly areas, including Rathvilly woman Elaine Jones, buy, cook and distribute nourishing food to the homeless or those in need on Sundays on Grafton Street, Dublin with the charity organisation Friends of the Homeless,

Elaine and her crew of local volunteers Lorraine Donegan, Suzie Keogh, Catherine Kearney Whelan and Tina Forsyth travel to Dublin to help out the homeless charity, while they also assist local people with clothing needs.

Elaine was being interviewed about her charity work on KCLR FM at the weekend, which the two youngsters heard. The duo immediately cooked up a plan to help the homeless and organised a raffle. With the money, they bought bottles of water, crisps and chocolate bars, which they sorted into goodie bags.

“I couldn’t believe what they did, that was so generous of two children to do that. I’m delighted with Nichola and Martin and what they’ve done,” Elaine said.

The duo have decided that they want to organise another charity fundraiser later in the year so that they can buy toys for children less fortunate than themselves.

“I’m delighted for Nichola. She has a good heart and she’s very proud of what she’s done,” Christina smiled.

If you would like to donate food, money or time to Friends of the Homeless, contact Elaine on 086 8427232.