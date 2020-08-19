Latest Covid-19 figures

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 has risen by four today and will rise again tomorrow.

There are now 208 cumulative cases, an increase of 17 in the last seven days. It is the third highest rate of increase in the country per 100,000 of population over the last week.

The department of health that at least one further case of Covid-19 was recorded today in Carlow.

The exact figure, between one and four cases, will not be known until tomorrow due to the way the figures are published.

As of midnight Tuesday 18 August, the HPSC has been notified of 54 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 27,547 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today

24 are men / 29 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

19 in Dublin, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary and the rest of the cases are in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,775 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks. A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from Covid-19.

“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically focus on two numbers – 6 and 15. Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”