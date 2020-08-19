Man’s heartfelt thanks to local gardaí who talked him out of jumping from Graiguecullen bridge

By Suzanne Pender

THE courageous actions of local gardaí saved the life of a local man intent on taking his own life by jumping off Graiguecullen bridge and into the River Barrow.

The 42-year-old local man has this week bravely come forward to publicly commend the gardaí who incredibly saved his life in the early hours of Sunday 9 August, as he sat at the highest point of Graiguecullen bridge determined to die by suicide.

“It was a life and death situation for me and I was nine out of ten on a suicide scale,” the man told The Nationalist this week. “The timely intervention of the gardaí prevented my nine out of ten becoming a fatal ten, and I will be eternally grateful to them.

“Without doubt, they saved my life.”

The man recounts how the kindness and compassion of gardaí Rachel Boyd, Sean Dunne, John Byrne, Conor Raftery and subsequently custody Sgt Patrick Kelly intervened, prompting him to have a change of heart,

“From initially having two legs dangling over the highest point on the bridge and over the deepest point of the river, to eventually cajoling me down off of it one leg at a time, using some very polite and genuine negotiating tactics,” the man recalled.

The man also had some insightful words of advice for those struggling with mental health or suicidal ideation. “Remember, no matter what you think, you have too much to live for and not enough to die for.”

Having coaxed him off the bridge, gardaí brought the man to Carlow Garda Station, then later he was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

“I don’t know if the gardaí came upon me by chance or were alerted by passers-by or, indeed, by staff of Pieta House or The Samaritans; no matter who contacted them, I am grateful to them, too,” he said.

“I’m so glad the above-named members of An Garda Síochána intervened; they deserve to be named in public recognition for what they did. I know, thanks to them, I now have an opportunity to correct various wrongs, make reparations, repair relationships and friendships, gain closure and resolutions and address my past, present and future,” he added poignantly.

The man assured anyone in a similar crisis that help is out there, at local, regional and national level, both through public and private organisations such as Pieta House and The Samaritans.

“You don’t have to be suicidal to reach out for their help; you can get through it and they will help you, I promise,” he said.

“Your GP, Caredoc, A&E units and An Garda Síochána themselves will be of assistance to you always, also – don’t be ashamed to reach out to them.”

Since his release from hospital, the Carlow man has engaged further with HSE mental health services at St Dympna’s Hospital.

“I am 100% sure I will never put myself or those supportive of me in that position ever again,” he said.

To those struggling with their mental health, he had these words: “Realise you are important to someone; you mightn’t think it, but people do care for you, no matter the situation.

“As Sinead, a triage nurse at St Luke’s, said to me upon my admission that morning, ‘You’re too important to become a statistic’.’’